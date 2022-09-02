Berkshire musical duo Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora will be joined by musicians Eileen Markland on violin and Charlie Tokarz on woodwinds for two performances of Anything Goes Cabaret at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Naumkeag, 5 Prospect Hill Road.
The program will feature songs from various genres, storytelling and humorous anecdotes.
Tickets are $35 each for members of the Trustees and $45 for non-members. Ticket price includes one beverage. Additional beverages and light fare will be available for purchase.
Reserve tickets at tinyurl.com/mwrh2fjy. For more information about Talora & Ramsay, visit samandron.com.