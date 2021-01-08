The Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, the scholarly arm of Norman Rockwell Museum, has announced its annual symposium, "Picturing Freedom: A Century of Illustration," from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. This event will happen virtually on Zoom.
Prominent authors, illustrators and scholars will explore historical and contemporary notions of freedom as well as the role of illustration as a force in shaping public perception.
Steven Heller, award-winning author, illustration/design historian and educator, will deliver the keynote address, "Freedom v. Fear: A History of Anti-Fascist Art."
For the complete schedule, visit nrm.org.
The symposium is organized by The Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, and co-presented with the D.B. Dowd Modern Graphic History Library.