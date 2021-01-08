The Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, the scholarly arm of Norman Rockwell Museum, has announced its annual symposium, "Picturing Freedom: A Century of Illustration," from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. This event will happen virtually on Zoom.

Prominent authors, illustrators and scholars will explore historical and contemporary notions of freedom as well as the role of illustration as a force in shaping public perception.

Steven Heller, award-winning author, illustration/design historian and educator, will deliver the keynote address, "Freedom v. Fear: A History of Anti-Fascist Art."

For the complete schedule, visit nrm.org.

The symposium is organized by The Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, and co-presented with the D.B. Dowd Modern Graphic History Library.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.