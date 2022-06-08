The Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives and Prado de Lana will present a Sheepy Summer Pop-Up on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
Prado de Lana at 44 Main St. will host artisan vendors, a kids' coloring table and a place to "Snuggle a Sheep" all weekend.
On Saturday, the library will host sheep shearing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., a working sheep dog demonstration in the early afternoon, a craft table, and a sheep-themed storytime at 11:30 a.m.
Hot popcorn will be available for sale. Visit pradodelana.com for the complete schedule.