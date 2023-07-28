Stockbridge: Orchestra salutes women composers

The Stockbridge Sinfonia community orchestra announces its summer series of concerts titled “Salute to Women Composers.”
Concerts will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lenox Middle and High School, Duffin Auditorium, 197 East St.; 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church Common Room, 74 First St., Pittsfield; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington.
The concert will be introduced with an Overture in the Classical Style, composed by former BSO violinist Gerald Elias, and features a violin solo by coprincipal first violinist, Chenyang Lin.
The program includes the complete performance of "Berkshire Triptych" by Lanesborough composer Alice Spatz. The final movement, "Mountain," by Spatz, is a world premiere. The featured work of the series is Amy Beach, Symphony No. 1, “Gaelic.”
All concerts are free and open to the public, but free will donations will be accepted at the door. Masks for COVID prevention are no longer required for audience members.
Local chamber musicians interested in joining Stockbridge Sinfonia can learn more at Stockbridgesinfonia.org.
Information: Sinfonia President Christine Singer at 413-822-1318, or Music Director Tracy Wilson at 413-822-8688.