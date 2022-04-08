Berkshire Botanical Garden begins its 88th season with its first ever Spring Hoppening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Hoppening highlights include egg hunts, craft activities for kids, baby chicks, rides on a mini horse-drawn cart, and opportunities to have photos taken with a large, friendly bunny. The gift shop will be open with plants and garden items for sale. Beverages, including a mimosa bar and snacks, will be available.
At 11 a.m., the first of two egg hunts begins for children up to 4 years old, followed at 11:30 a.m. with an egg hunt for children ages 5 through 12. At noon, Wenonah Webster will lead an early spring tree identification tour, as leaves begin to bud throughout the 24-acre garden.
Admission is $8 per person and free for children under the age of 4. For more information and to register, visit berkshirebotanical.org.