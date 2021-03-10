The Stockbridge Library Association will host best-selling author and Stockbridge resident Robert D. Kaplan for a presentation about his new book, "The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government's Greatest Humanitarian."
Kaplan will be in conversation with writer John Felton via Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. "The Good American" profiles the decades-long, behind-the-scenes work by a little-known State Department consultant.
Visit stockbridgelibrary.org to join the conversation.