Berkshire Waldorf High School will hold an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the school, 14 Pine St.
The program will include a student panel, and guests are welcome to ask questions about the students' high school experience, the work they've done this year, and their plans for the future.
A specially-curated presentation of student work will be on view, including math, science, humanities, and technology projects. Light refreshments will be served.
The school offers honors-level, college preparatory academics and is also well-integrated into the larger community, including classes and workshops in artists' studios, the use of local labs and gyms, Shakespeare & Company, field trips to events and museums in the Northeast, and international travel.
All are welcome. Park on Main Street and walk to the school unless accessible parking is required; the school’s parking lot spaces are reserved.
Contact Admissions Director Samantha Stier at 413-298-3800 or admissions@berkshirewaldorf.com for more information.