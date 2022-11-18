Stockbridge: Women's network speaker series

Walking Our Talk, the nonprofit Berkshire women’s support network, is sponsoring "Resilient Women: Mining Pleasure for Greater Joy" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Congregational Church.
Open to everyone, this program is the last of a three-part speaker series focusing on strengthening women’s resilience in times of challenge. Speakers include Mary Campbell of Divining Beauty and Gabrielle Senza, a transdisciplinary artist.
Register at walkingourtalk.org/workshops.
Walking Our Talk’s in-person and online circles and workshops are open to anyone identifying as a women with scholarships available when the need exists. WOT hosts eight-week women’s collaborative project-based circles every spring and fall as well as a shorter six-week series in January and February. Information: walkingourtalk.org.