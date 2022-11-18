<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Women's network speaker series

Walking Our Talk, the nonprofit Berkshire women’s support network, is sponsoring "Resilient Women: Mining Pleasure for Greater Joy" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Congregational Church.

Open to everyone, this program is the last of a three-part speaker series focusing on strengthening women’s resilience in times of challenge. Speakers include Mary Campbell of Divining Beauty and Gabrielle Senza, a transdisciplinary artist.

Register at walkingourtalk.org/workshops.

Walking Our Talk’s in-person and online circles and workshops are open to anyone identifying as a women with scholarships available when the need exists. WOT hosts eight-week women’s collaborative project-based circles every spring and fall as well as a shorter six-week series in January and February. Information: walkingourtalk.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

