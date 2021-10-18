The Stockbridge Library's Autumn Hues and Highlights series of virtual talks will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, via Zoom.
Zach Adams from Mass Audubon will present "The Wonders of Autumn from Flora to Fauna — Part Two: Fauna," a virtual slide show and discussion on how the seasons trigger changes in animal life and behavior similar to the changing leaves on the landscape.
The program is free and open to the public through the support of the Stockbridge Cultural Council.
To register, visit stockbridgelibrary.org.