Berkshire Botanical Garden will host the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild fine arts show and silent auction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Guild members will exhibit and sell unique, hand-made products, from furniture to musical instruments, and provide ongoing demonstrations.
The silent auction will benefit the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Scholarship Fund. The 2022 recipients of $2,500 scholarships will be announced.
Sean Stanton from North Plain Farm, Great Barrington, will be offering farm-raised pork sausages and other food items.
Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for BBG members. Information: 413-429-6830, berkshirebotanical.org or berkshirewoodworkers.org.