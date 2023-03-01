Williamstown: Community celebration, quilt raffle drawing

The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association will host a community celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in recognition of the association's one-year anniversary of purchasing the Store at Five Corners, 4 New Ashford Road.
Light refreshments will be served. The winning ticket for the community quilt will be drawn at 4 p.m. The winner will be notified if not present. The hand-crafted quilt is a collaborative project among several local residents, facilitated by Karen’s Quilting Corner.
Tickets can still be purchased right up until the drawing. Tickets for the quilt are $5 each or $20 for five. They are available at the Store and Karen’s Quilting Corner, or by calling Karen Charbonneau at 413-458-9862.