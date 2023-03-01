<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Community celebration, quilt raffle drawing

The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association will host a community celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in recognition of the association's one-year anniversary of purchasing the Store at Five Corners, 4 New Ashford Road.

Light refreshments will be served. The winning ticket for the community quilt will be drawn at 4 p.m. The winner will be notified if not present. The hand-crafted quilt is a collaborative project among several local residents, facilitated by Karen’s Quilting Corner.

Tickets can still be purchased right up until the drawing. Tickets for the quilt are $5 each or $20 for five. They are available at the Store and Karen’s Quilting Corner, or by calling Karen Charbonneau at 413-458-9862.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all