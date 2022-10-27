Williamstown: Quilt raffle benefits historic building

The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association, the local non-profit organization that recently purchased the Store at Five Corners at 4 New Ashford Road, announces the raffle of its one-of-a-kind community quilt.
Over the past year, several community members have participated in this collaborative project facilitated by Karen’s Quilting Corner.
The completed quilt measures 98” by 86” and is being raffled to support the ongoing efforts of the Stewardship Association to preserve and maintain the historic Store building. The winner will be chosen this winter as the Association celebrates its one-year anniversary of owning the store.
The quilt is on display at the Store at Five Corners. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or $20 for five at Karen’s Quilting Corner and the Store at Five Corners. Visit storeatfivecorners.com for hours.
Information: Karen Charbonneau at info@storeatfivecorners.org or 413-458-9862.