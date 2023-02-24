<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Adult night out at the museum

Berkshire Museum invites adults to rediscover their favorite childhood storybooks with a Night Out at the Museum celebration, featuring a live band, food, beer and wine, and a scavenger hunt that takes attendees on an exploration through the Art of Storytelling exhibits.

Adults are invited from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, to join Berkshire Museum educators and test their knowledge of decades of illustration and the Museum’s collection.

The Art of Storytelling features three exhibitions: original drawings from artists such as Dr. Seuss, Richard Scarry, Beatrix Potter, Eric Carle, and Felicia Bond; interactives that transform picture book illustrations into three-dimensional play and learning environments; and a special focus exhibit celebrating the children's books written by former Pittsfield resident Ty Allan Jackson.

Local band Lucky Bucket will perform in the Museum’s Crane Room. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/6wkmbyxr

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

