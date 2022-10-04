The Council on Aging will celebrate harvest time, Halloween and the diverse cultural heritage of the New England region with Parents’ Choice Award-winning performer Davis Bates at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
Bates' program, "Halloween Harvest," includes harvest stories and songs from the past and present, songs of the supernatural, Native American stories, ghost stories, and family tales. There will also be sing-alongs, a short lesson in how to play music with spoons and an appearance by a dancing wooden dog named Bingo.
The free performance is funded by the Friends of the Dalton COA. All ages are welcome. For lunch reservations or more information, call 413-684-2000.