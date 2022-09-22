The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime milling operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire.
The work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 26 to 30.
Standard MassDOT construction work zone logistics and police details will be used for traffic control. Two lanes of travel will be maintained at all times.
Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.