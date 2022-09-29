Street pole knocked over on North Adams Main Street

NORTH ADAMS — A wind gust during a rain shower early this week may have helped knock over a street pole downtown.
On the sidewalk Monday afternoon lay a Main Street fixture: The metal pole outside MountainOne Bank with a time and temperature sign on it.
The North Adams Fire Department got a call about the issue around 4:25 p.m. Monday. "I'm sure the wind helped," Deputy Fire Chief Robert Patenaude said. "I'm going to assume that's what caused it."
The pole's base may have been rotted and wind was enough to push it over, Patenaude said.
With no cars around it, the pole didn't cause any damage, he said. It was disconnected from power for safe removal.