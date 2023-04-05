Dalton: AdLib presenting talk on disability services

Representatives from AdLib Center for Independent Living will speak about the agency's disability services from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Sugar Hill Assisted Living, 45 Main St.
"AdLib Gets You Home & Keeps You Home" will be presented by Sophie Shrum, nursing home transition counselor, and MaryEllen Rahilly, options counselor.
AdLib's services empower people with disabilities to make their own decisions and achieve a greater level of independence.
RSVP by calling Sugar Hill at 413-684-0100.