<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton: AdLib presenting talk on disability services

Representatives from AdLib Center for Independent Living will speak about the agency's disability services from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Sugar Hill Assisted Living, 45 Main St.

"AdLib Gets You Home & Keeps You Home" will be presented by Sophie Shrum, nursing home transition counselor, and MaryEllen Rahilly, options counselor.

AdLib's services empower people with disabilities to make their own decisions and achieve a greater level of independence. 

RSVP by calling Sugar Hill at 413-684-0100.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all