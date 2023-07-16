Dalton: Annual folk festival returns to Sugar Hill

The 20th annual Sugar Hill Folk Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Sugar Hill Senior Living Community, on the lawn of the Crane Mansion, 45 Main St.
This year's event welcomes back the Heather Pierson duo, who played at the 2016 festival; Bernice Lewis, who will perform a full set of her originals accompanied by Dan Broad; and three new voices: Belle-Skinner and Conor Hennessy, finalists at the Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Contest; and Bellamy Richardson, a recent graduate of Williams College.
This event is free, open to the general public, and appropriate for all ages. Proceeds from the sale of refreshments will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.