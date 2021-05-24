PITTSFIELD — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance for Mental Illness Berkshire County, in partnership with Debora Cole-Duffy, a licensed social worker, and the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention is offering a free mental health phone service for adults 18 and older, called Tele-bridging Mental Health in the Berkshires.
Cole-Duffy, now retired, developed the program and was awarded a seed grant from the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention. She oversees mental health provider recruitment, training, phone interventions and supervision needs, and NAMI coordinates the phone system and volunteer schedulers.
The experienced volunteer mental health providers, some retired and some in practice, offer mindfulness-based coping strategies and community resource information to people experiencing distress.
Tele-bridging Mental Health is not intended as a crisis service or to replace mental health treatment. If someone calls in crisis, referral and resource information will be provided.
To schedule a phone appointment, call 413-517-8335. Callers will leave a message, and receive a return call by NAMI volunteer operators, usually within 48 hours, to be scheduled with a mental health provider.
The service is free, though time limited, as it is designed to be a bridge of support for people in need, or those waiting for a first-time therapy appointment or wishing to explore treatment resources.
As the program grows, additional NAMI volunteer schedulers and mental health providers will be recruited. Those interested in volunteering in either capacity should send an email to telebridge2020@gmail.com.