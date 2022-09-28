The Berkshire County Out of the Darkness Community Walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the First Street Common. Check-in/registration begins at 9 a.m.
Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts more than 400 community walks in cities around the country. The walks provide remembrance, hope and support for those affected by suicide and help raise funds for suicide prevention.
To learn more about the walk or to register, visit tinyurl.com/2cnz7rm7.