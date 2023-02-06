Adams: S.B. Anthony birthday event includes Tubman tribute

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum will celebrate Susan B. Anthony’s 203rd birthday by honoring abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the 1899 GAR Memorial Hall at the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St.
The event, “The Heart of Harriet,” will explore the intertwining lives of Anthony and Tubman during a crucial time in American history. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will also be available to watch via Zoom or Facebook Live.
The keynote speaker is Cindy Mullock, executive director of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey.
For more information and to register to attend either in person or virtually, visit tinyurl.com/y8smhwjc.