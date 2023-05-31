<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Museum hosting summer kickoff

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, 67 East Road, will kick off the summer season with a family-friendly event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

“It's Corn!” will offer food, museum tours, games, a corn husk doll tutorial, and more.

Parking is available along East and Walling roads. There is no fee for entry but online registration at tinyurl.com/4wwh467s is encouraged. The rain date is Sunday, June 4.

For more information, call the Museum at 413-743-7121 or visit susanbanthonybirthplace.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

