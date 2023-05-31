Adams: Museum hosting summer kickoff

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, 67 East Road, will kick off the summer season with a family-friendly event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
“It's Corn!” will offer food, museum tours, games, a corn husk doll tutorial, and more.
Parking is available along East and Walling roads. There is no fee for entry but online registration at tinyurl.com/4wwh467s is encouraged. The rain date is Sunday, June 4.
For more information, call the Museum at 413-743-7121 or visit susanbanthonybirthplace.com.