Adams: S.B. Anthony Museum exhibit celebrates Women's Equality Day

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, 67 East Road, will open a new exhibit, "Hand in Hand," on Thursday, Aug. 24, in celebration of Women's Equality Day.
The opening coincides with Aug. 26, 1920, the day the U.S. Secretary of State certified the 19th Amendment, giving women the national constitutional right to vote.
The exhibit features a rare cast of the clasped hands of Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, leaders in the women's suffrage movement, along with Anthony’s personal bank book and a letter penned by Anthony to her favorite nephew, Luther "Bert" Anthony.
The exhibit will be open to the public through the fall season. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Information: 413-743-7121 or susanbanthonybirthplace.com.