Pittsfield: Taconic students earn Adams Scholarship

Matthew Bishop, principal of Taconic High School, has announced that 45 seniors at Taconic are among the students statewide to receive the John & Abigail Adams Scholarship.
The scholarship is available to students who have qualified based on their performance on the high school MCAS English language arts, mathematics and science and technology/engineering tests.
The 45 students awarded the Adams Scholarship are as follows:
Mia Bencivenga, Ronald Berkeley, Dion Bianco, Hannah Bourdon, Jack Burke, Lequan Burns, Darwin Carangui, Autumn Christopher, Riley Crawford, Andrew Defino, Donovan Dubois, Ezra Ezan, Benjamin Ginsberg, Hunter Golin, Nicholas Guachione, Dominik Hall, Jacob Hall, Audrey Harrington, Aiden Holden, Ella Ives, Rebecca Kratka, Carter Layne, and Hex Luvarce.
Also, Brandon Macchi, Hannah Manzolini, Nashaly Marquez, Tiffin Martin, Camdyn McKillop, Brenna McNeice, Jackson Molleur, Aniyah Moody, Seamus O’Brien, Tiana Patrick, Caleb Peprah, Lily Powell, Sophia Pringle, Joseph Reyes, Antonio Scalise, Ryan Sondrini, Gabriel Starsia, Joshua-David Stevens, Delanee Sweener, Job Vengalil, Madison Winn, and Jane Wong.
The Adams Scholarship provides a credit toward tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at Massachusetts community colleges, state colleges or universities.