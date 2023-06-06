<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Taconic to destroy student records

In accordance with state regulations, all temporary cumulative school and health records for students who have graduated from or left Taconic High School during the 2017-2018 school year will be destroyed after June 20.

State regulations require that student records “shall be destroyed no later than five years after the student graduates.”

However, the high school transcript, which includes the grades for the four years of high school, is maintained by the high school for 60 years following graduation.

Any student who is interested in retrieving records before they are destroyed should contact the Guidance Department at 413-448-9602 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. prior to June 20.

Students who received services from the Special Education Department may contact the Special Education Office at 413-499-9516 for an appointment to pick up any additional records.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

