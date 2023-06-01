Pittsfield: Ginsberg, Wong named Taconic's top scholars

PITTSFIELD — Taconic High School Principal Matthew Bishop has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2023. The graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4, on school grounds.
Benjamin Ginsberg, son of Neal and Alicia Ginsberg of Pittsfield, has been named valedictorian with a grade point average of 103.9. Jane Wong, daughter of Sio Weng Lee and Qiongai Lui of Pittsfield, has been named salutatorian with a GPA of 103.6.
Ginsberg is a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, Dungeons and Dragons Club, and Cross Country team. He served as an academic committee commissioner for the Link crew, where he organized study sessions and peer tutoring and was awarded the Coach’s Award in Cross Country.
Ginsberg competed in Mr. Taconic, displaying skills in music, dance, interview, and comedy and was awarded Mr. Talent for his musical display.
Additionally, he works at the Berkshire Eye Center, where he discovered his love for the healthcare industry.
Ginsberg will be graduating with advanced scores in Math and English MCAS and as an AP Scholar with plans to pursue a career in biochemistry at the University of Vermont.
Wong received the Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Certificate of Academic Excellence, AP Scholar Award, Perfect Attendance Award, the Taconic Cross Country Most Improved Runner Award and Top Student Athlete Award, and scored advanced on all three MCAS exams, for which she received the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Class Council, Senior Advisory Group, Green and Gold Club, Yearbook Club, Link Crew leader, Rotary Club, and was a varsity cross country and track and field athlete.
Wong will be graduating as an AP Scholar and will be pursuing a career in biology at the University of Rochester.