Pittsfield: Taft Farm's Tawczynksi to read short stories

Dan Tawczynski, owner of Taft Farms in Great Barrington and a longtime storyteller and recently published author, will read from his collection of short stories at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

"Green: A Reflection on Love and Loss Through a Lifetime Relationship with the Land" is a collection of 25 short stories about things that have happened on the 200 acres of the family farm nestled in the bottomland of the Housatonic River.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

