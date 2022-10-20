Williamstown: Talking to children about racism

"Talking to Kids About Racism" will be presented by Simran Jeet Singh, executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Religion & Society Program, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the auditorium at Mount Greylock Regional School, 1781 Cold Spring Road.
In 2020, TIME Magazine recognized Singh among 16 people fighting for a more equal America. In this session, he will share his learnings and tips on how adults can approach these conversations with children in ways that are honest, healthy and constructive.
The talk is free and open to the public.