Windsor: Haunted Hollow at nature center

Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center on Savoy Hollow Road will hold its second annual Haunted Hollow from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event is recommended for ages 10 and up. 

The evening begins with a short, guided night hike on spooky woodland trails and concludes with a campfire, marshmallows, hot cider, and Halloween and seasonal stories.

Cost is $20. Bring a flashlight/headlamp, chair for the campfire and wear warm layers. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required by emailing Aimee Gelinas at aimee@gaiaroots.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

