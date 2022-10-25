Windsor: Haunted Hollow at nature center

Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center on Savoy Hollow Road will hold its second annual Haunted Hollow from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event is recommended for ages 10 and up.
The evening begins with a short, guided night hike on spooky woodland trails and concludes with a campfire, marshmallows, hot cider, and Halloween and seasonal stories.
Cost is $20. Bring a flashlight/headlamp, chair for the campfire and wear warm layers. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required by emailing Aimee Gelinas at aimee@gaiaroots.com.