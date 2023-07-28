<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Tanglewood in the City postponed to July 30

Due to expected rain and possible thunderstorms on Saturday, July 29, the fifth annual Tanglewood in the City event on the Pittsfield Common has been postponed to Sunday, July 30, the previously announced rain date.

Pre-concert activities will begin as originally scheduled at 5 p.m. The screening of the BSO’s pre-recorded opening night concert will start at 7:30 p.m., following brief welcome remarks from the event’s organizers.

More information about Tanglewood in the City may be found online at tinyurl.com/2p9xav2a.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

