Becket: Tanglewood Institute students performing

Music students from the Boston University Tanglewood Institute will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.

For more information, visit becketartscenter.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

