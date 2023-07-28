Becket: Tanglewood Institute students performing

Music students from the Boston University Tanglewood Institute will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
For more information, visit becketartscenter.org.
