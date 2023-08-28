Sheffield: Guitarist leading workshop, concert

TapRoot Sessions announces a workshop and concert with award-winning guitarist Richard Smith on Friday, Sept. 1, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
The workshop from 6 to 7:15 p.m. will focus on thumb independence, ear training, and techniques such as flatpicking development, alternating harmonics and banjo style rolls.
A concert will follow from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Workshop and concert tickets cost $25 each or $40 for both.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mr4px33e, email taprootsessions@gmail.com or call 413-429-1176.