Pittsfield: Grant opportunities supporting teachers, caregivers

The Berkshire B’nai Tzedek Youth Foundation, a program of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire and the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, seeks grant proposals supporting teachers and caregivers.
The Foundation's leadership board is made up of Jewish teens who develop annual charitable funding priorities and participate in a grant-making process.
Non-profit organizations in the wider Berkshire community can apply for grants of up to $3,000 for projects that support the following priority areas: Affordable childcare; classroom resource distribution; and improving public education.
Proposals should be submitted at tinyurl.com/TzedekGrants. Submission deadline is Feb. 22.