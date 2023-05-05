<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Temporary new traffic pattern on Fenn Street

A temporary new traffic pattern will be in place on Fenn Street, between Allen Street and First Street, beginning Monday, May 8, due to underground utility work conducted by Eversource.

This work is expected to continue over the next several weeks. While this work is underway, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and follow the designated detour signs.

Traffic traveling from North Street will be detoured to Allen Street or to Renne Avenue. For travel from First Street, Fenn Street will be reduced to one lane for travel using the westbound lane.

At times, this single lane will be temporarily closed due to large construction equipment in use.

On-street parking on Fenn Street, located next to City Hall, is prohibited during this work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Pearl Street will only be accessible via Eagle Street.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

