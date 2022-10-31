<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: 'Painting with light' photography workshop

Professional photographer Thad Kubis will present "Painting with Light and Light Painting," an interactive hands-on demonstration, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St. 

Bring a DSLR, mirrorless, film camera system or smartphone/tablet and a tripod. If using a smartphone or tablet, download any one of the following apps: Shutter Stop (iOS); Stabilized Night Camera (iOS); Manual Camera DSLRT (Android); or Camera Zoom FX (Android).

Kubis is donating his time for this workshop to support Dewey Hall. The suggested donation is $25. 

Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/3xxp8ttz. This program requires at least five people to register by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

