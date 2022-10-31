Sheffield: 'Painting with light' photography workshop

Professional photographer Thad Kubis will present "Painting with Light and Light Painting," an interactive hands-on demonstration, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St.
Bring a DSLR, mirrorless, film camera system or smartphone/tablet and a tripod. If using a smartphone or tablet, download any one of the following apps: Shutter Stop (iOS); Stabilized Night Camera (iOS); Manual Camera DSLRT (Android); or Camera Zoom FX (Android).
Kubis is donating his time for this workshop to support Dewey Hall. The suggested donation is $25.
Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/3xxp8ttz. This program requires at least five people to register by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.