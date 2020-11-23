Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Thanksgiving, a legal holiday, will be observed Thursday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most closed; some supermarkets might be open for limited hours

Lee Premium Outlets: Closed

Liquor stores: Closed

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Clark Art Institute: Closed

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed; no bus service

BCAC: Closed

Councils on Aging: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Closed; Thursday's and Friday's routes delayed one day

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed

North Adams Transfer Station: Closed Thursday and Friday

The Eagle: Business and advertising offices closed; Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) open 7 to 10 a.m.; Newsroom (413-496-6215) opens at 3 p.m.

