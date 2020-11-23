Thanksgiving, a legal holiday, will be observed Thursday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most closed; some supermarkets might be open for limited hours
Lee Premium Outlets: Closed
Liquor stores: Closed
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City, state, federal offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Clark Art Institute: Closed
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed; no bus service
BCAC: Closed
Councils on Aging: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Closed; Thursday's and Friday's routes delayed one day
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed
North Adams Transfer Station: Closed Thursday and Friday
The Eagle: Business and advertising offices closed; Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) open 7 to 10 a.m.; Newsroom (413-496-6215) opens at 3 p.m.