Thanksgiving meals open to all in the Berkshire community

In the Berkshires, there are a number of options available for those who aren't able to purchase and/or prepare their own Thanksgiving meal.
• Thanksgiving Angels' Day of Sharing, drive-thru distribution of uncooked turkeys and the fixings, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at South Congregational Church, 110 South St., Pittsfield.
• The Berkshire Food Project will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
• Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, will host its annual Community Thanks Supper on Tuesday. Seatings are at 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. A pick-up option will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday; first come, first served. Reservations: 413-528-2810, ext. 0, or at berkshiresouth.org/communitythanks.
• First Congregational Church, 42 Park St., Adams, will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet, dine-in or carry-out, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Information: 413-346-8884.
• The Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room; no reservations required. Senior citizens and those with disabilities can sign up to have a dinner delivered between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thanksgiving Day. Senior housing residents can sign up in the building's common room or through the building manager. Those in private housing should call the Christian Center at 413-443-2828 and speak to Karen or leave a message.