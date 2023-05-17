<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Bookstore hosting author Ralph White

The Bookstore will host a reading by author Ralph White at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 11 Housatonic St.

White's new book "Getting Out of Saigon: How a 27-Year-Old American Banker Saved 113 Vietnamese Civilians," was published this year by Simon & Schuster. A Q&A session will follow the reading.

White is also the author of "Litchfield," a local history of his hometown of Litchfield, Conn.

The reading is free and open to the public. For more information, call 413-637-3390 or email matt@bookstoreinlenox.com.

