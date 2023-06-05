North Adams: 'The Celestials' play reading

MCLA Arts & Culture and Mass MoCA will debut a new play reading of “The Celestials” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Mass MoCA’s Club B10.
The play by Peter Glazer is adapted from Williamstown author Karen Shepard's novel, and shines a light on the history of North Adams and Chinese laborers.
“The Celestials” is set in North Adams in the 1870s when 75 young Chinese men and boys were brought from San Francisco to break a strike in a local shoe factory.
Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at massmoca.org.