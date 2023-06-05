<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: 'The Celestials' play reading

MCLA Arts & Culture and Mass MoCA will debut a new play reading of “The Celestials” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Mass MoCA’s Club B10. 

The play by Peter Glazer is adapted from Williamstown author Karen Shepard's novel, and shines a light on the history of North Adams and Chinese laborers.

“The Celestials” is set in North Adams in the 1870s when 75 young Chinese men and boys were brought from San Francisco to break a strike in a local shoe factory.

Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at massmoca.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

