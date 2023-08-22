Lenox: Festival celebrates Latinx culture, music

The Mount, Edith Wharton's home, will present a free musical celebration of Berkshire Latinx culture and artistry from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 Plunkett St.
Enjoy a performance under the tent from Brazilian samba/salsa dancer Luana Días and live Mexican music from Loreli Chavez and Laura Cabrera, the multifaceted singer of Yo Soy Arte.
Food will be available for purchase from La Chalupa y La Enchilada and a beverage garden will feature a variety of drink options. Children’s activities will include face painting and dancing.
Free bus transportation will be provided from Pittsfield to Lenox. The 3 p.m. bus departs from Hotel on North, 297 North St., to The Mount, returning to Pittsfield at 7 p.m. Register for transportation by calling 413-707-2607 or emailing latanacio@edithwharton.org.