Lenox: Ice cream social fundraiser for Thelma's Little Fund

The 32nd anniversary of Thelma’s Little Fund will be celebrated with an ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, on the front lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.
Ice cream donated by a local dairy farm can be topped with all the fixings. Admission is free but donations for the fund will be accepted.
The fund, named for the late Thelma Dengler in honor of her commitment to children, has distributed over $50,000 to families in need over its 30+ year history.
Over the years, the fund has covered heating bills, helped purchase winter clothes, boots and school supplies, and recently helped a local community member purchase insulin for Type 1 diabetes.