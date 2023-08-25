<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Ventfort Hall hosts director, RI Black Heritage Society

Theresa Guzman Stokes, executive director of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, will present "The World of Mary Dickerson, Dressmaker and Activist" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow her presentation.

Dickerson owned a "Fashionable Dressmaking Establishment" on Bellevue Avenue, Newport, R.I., and created dresses for the prominent people of Newport during the Gilded Age. She was an accomplished businesswoman who parlayed her popularity and money to establish the first federation of African American Women's Clubs in Rhode Island as well as several other regional and local clubs. 

Tickets range from $22 to $35. Reservations are strongly encouraged as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

For reservations, visit gildedage.org/events or call 413-637-3206. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

