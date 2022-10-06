The Bard College at Simon’s Rock Center for Food Studies will host the ninth annual ThinkFOOD conference from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Fisher Science and Academic Center with in-person and virtual workshops.
This year's theme is “Regenerative.” The conference will explore food practices and traditions that honor shared roots and empower the restoration of the food system.
Karen Washington of Rise & Root Farm and Black Urban Gardeners will give the keynote address, “Growing Food and Feeding People.”
The conference is free for all students. Tickets are $25 for access to all sessions, $15 for half day, or $10 for keynote only; lunch tickets are $10. Discount tickets are available; email thinkfood@simons-rock.edu.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/3w96jbn7.