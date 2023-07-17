Pittsfield: Third Thursday festival features dance party

Third Thursday features a dance party with DJ BFG from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on The Common, 100 First St. Zumba and yoga with Berkshire Yoga Dance and Fitness will be intertwined with the dance party.
Sponsor MountainOne will be onsite with Mo, its spokesgoat. Vendors include community organizations, artisans, food trucks, and local businesses. Wandering Star will be back with its beer garden for July and August.
Stay downtown for Third Thursday After Hours and take advantage of the restaurants, theater and nightly entertainment that are always present in Downtown Pittsfield.
The summer's final Third Thursday in August will feature a Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles with live music by the Picky Bs.