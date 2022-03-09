The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County has announced the appointment of Lisa Torrey as its new director.
Most recently, Torrey served as the administrative assistant and investigator in the city’s Office of Veterans Services.
Torrey’s professional experience also includes roles with Pittsfield Public Schools and KB Toys' corporate headquarters. She earned a bachelor’s degree in human services at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2019 and holds an associate's degree in business from Bay Path University.
Torrey assumes the helm of RSVP as it marks over 50 years of service to the Berkshires. RSVP is made up of 246 senior volunteers serving at over 50 nonprofit organizations including Berkshire Medical Center, the Berkshire Athenaeum, Berkshire Museum, South Community Food Pantry, Barrington Stage Company and City Hall.
In 2019, the last full year of service before the coronavirus pandemic, RSVP volunteers contributed over 33,000 volunteer hours to the community.
RSVP is a national organization funded in part by AmeriCorps Seniors. It is sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield. RSVP provides recruitment, training and placement of people 55 and older as volunteers.
For more information, call 413-499-9345.