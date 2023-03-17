<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Washington: Select Board slates special town meeting

The Select Board will hold a special town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Town Hall to seek additional support for hiring a shared town administrator with the town of Middlefield.

In their efforts to find a qualified candidate, the Select Boards of Washington and Middlefield seek to readvertise the position with an increased annual salary offer of up to $80,000 and a three-year contract.

Although a vote is not required by law or regulation, both Boards believe it is important to keep town residents informed and engaged in the process and to make sure there is full support for the proposed changes.

There will also be housekeeping articles to pay a few previous fiscal year invoices from Free Cash. The full meeting warrant is available at  washington-ma.gov/town-meetings.

