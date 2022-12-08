Dalton: Town Players staging Christmas show

Town Players of Pittsfield is presenting a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Dalton American Legion, 258 North St.
The event, titled “We Need a Little Christmas,” is directed by Jim DeBlassi.
Part of the proceeds of this show will be donated to the Community Food Pantry at South Congregational Church in Pittsfield.
While not required, attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to add to the food pantry donation.
General admission is $20, $18 online in advance; $15 for students, seniors and Town Player members; and $150 for a table for 10.
Reservations can be obtained and tickets paid for at the door by calling Town Players at 413-443-9279 or visit tinyurl.com/ydwp8yxc for advance tickets.