Trinity Church announces a new Music at Trinity program as it expands its musical offerings into new territory, both secular and sacred.
Led by Artistic Director Noah Palmer, the series will include instrumental chamber music, sacred choral music, musical services, community singing, and performances by some of the region’s leading soloists.
The season's inaugural concert, Music for the Dance, features a combination of choral and chamber music performed by the Cantilena Chamber Choir and The Palmer Trio at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the church, 88 Walker St.
The Palmer Trio is comprised of pianist Palmer, violinist Jamecyn Morey and cellist Julian Müller.
Tickets cost $25, $20 students and seniors 65 and over, and free for children 12 and under. For tickets and information, visit cantilenachoir.org, call 518-791-0185 or email satbchoir@yahoo.com.