CHESHIRE — Cheshire residents have until Tuesday to ensure they can vote in the annual town election next month.
April 13 is the deadline to register to vote, if not already registered, on May 3 at the Cheshire Community/Senior Center. A three-way race for two seats on the Select Board highlights contests on the ballot.
The town clerk on Tuesday will hold extended registration hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town hall. While the building remains closed as a COVID-19 precaution, anyone wishing to register should come to the Church Street entrance and knock to be admitted.
Early voting by mail is available for this election. Applications can be found on the town website, www.cheshire@ma.gov, or on the state website, at www.mass.gov.
April 27 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to ask for an absentee or early voting ballot. Ballot applications may be sent by email to townclerk@cheshire-ma.gov or by calling 413-743-1690, Ext. 22, and leaving a message.