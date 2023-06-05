West Stockbridge: 'Two Folk Artists' exhibit opening

“Two Folk Artists,” an exhibit of paintings by two members of the Guild of Berkshire Artists, Lou Coco of Richmond and Jameson Currier of Chatham Center, N.Y., will be on view from June 8 to 18 at the Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St.
A reception with the artists will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Both artists are inspired by the small towns and rural landscapes of the Berkshires, Catskills and the Hudson Valley.
Gallery hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Email jimcurrier@aol.com for more information.